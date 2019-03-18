Mar 18 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Power To Let Go

 

 

Some things you need to let go of or they will kill your energy, your spirit. your will.

Some things you need to let go of because it is their spirit to be free.

There is incredible power-

In letting go.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Power To Let Go

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 1:50 am

    The chains change rope
    Rope shrinks to string
    String frays and becomes twine
    Twine is not strong enough
    Finally we have to let go……….

  2. utesmile says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:18 am

    Yes there is!

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 18, 2019 at 4:05 am

    True.

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:45 am

    I think it becomes easier to let go the older I get, until, ultimately, I am ready to let go of everything. Not just yet though!

  5. markbialczak says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Wow, that would have been a great illustration for my possibility to cut the cord TV blog yesterday, MBC.

  6. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:42 am

    So true; there is much power in the discernment of knowing when it’s time. The illustration reminds me of releasing balloons with my first husband after our marriage vows were read. They got stuck in a tree. That should have been a sign… 😉

  7. Anya says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Thank you for your inspiration Colleen

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:55 am

    There is a great deal of power in letting go! You are so right!

