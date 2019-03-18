The Power To Let Go

Some things you need to let go of or they will kill your energy, your spirit. your will.
Some things you need to let go of because it is their spirit to be free.
There is incredible power-
In letting go.
©
The chains change rope
Rope shrinks to string
String frays and becomes twine
Twine is not strong enough
Finally we have to let go……….
Yes there is!
True.
I think it becomes easier to let go the older I get, until, ultimately, I am ready to let go of everything. Not just yet though!
Wow, that would have been a great illustration for my possibility to cut the cord TV blog yesterday, MBC.
So true; there is much power in the discernment of knowing when it’s time. The illustration reminds me of releasing balloons with my first husband after our marriage vows were read. They got stuck in a tree. That should have been a sign… 😉
Thank you for your inspiration Colleen
There is a great deal of power in letting go! You are so right!
