Mar 19 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Pirouette

Never

Do you cross my mind

Without a pirouette

To pass back through my heart.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “Pirouette

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:58 am

    I agree, whole-heartedly …

    Like

    Reply
  2. utesmile says:
    March 19, 2019 at 3:22 am

    Aw, I like that! ♥ Thank you ♥

    Like

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    March 19, 2019 at 4:22 am

    sooo beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  4. blindzanygirl says:
    March 19, 2019 at 4:43 am

    That’s so lovely Colleen 😊

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: