Ugly is ugly
No matter how pretty the person is
Who’s wearing it.
Don’t be ugly.
(Sometimes I need a personal reminder to take my ugly off.)
©
©
And once we take it off, the beauty shines 🙂
yes I often want to put on my ugly shirt, with all the ugly hands touching me…but you are right we feel better to wear beautiful…we can wash it, if someone makes it dirty ( even if we make it dirty by our own…; )…)..beautiful post!
Ooh I know what you mean! Gotta remind myself to take the ugly off too sometimes 🙂 i like this very much indeed.
Oh, gosh, I’ve seen so many people transform from ugly to beautiful. it can happen. I think down deep we’re all beautiful. Love your thoughts.
Then outside doesn’t matter if the inside is ugly to the core.
Ugly seems to come in a big rush, too, MBC.
Me too! I remember hearing someone say “you choose what you will wear each day…wear kindness and compassion.”
I don’t like myself if ugly ever sneaks in!
You can say so much in such few words, love it! And yes ugly is not appealing!
Oh my gosh, that is so true for me too!
