Mar 20 2019
Don’t Be Ugly

 

 

Ugly is ugly

No matter how pretty the person is

Who’s wearing it.

 

Don’t be ugly.

(Sometimes I need a personal reminder to take my ugly off.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

10 thoughts on “Don’t Be Ugly

  1. parikhit dutta says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:42 am

    And once we take it off, the beauty shines 🙂

  2. anie says:
    March 20, 2019 at 4:26 am

    yes I often want to put on my ugly shirt, with all the ugly hands touching me…but you are right we feel better to wear beautiful…we can wash it, if someone makes it dirty ( even if we make it dirty by our own…; )…)..beautiful post!

  3. Ocean Bream says:
    March 20, 2019 at 5:20 am

    Ooh I know what you mean! Gotta remind myself to take the ugly off too sometimes 🙂 i like this very much indeed.

  4. Chuck Lee says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:14 am

    Oh, gosh, I’ve seen so many people transform from ugly to beautiful. it can happen. I think down deep we’re all beautiful. Love your thoughts.

  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 20, 2019 at 7:26 am

    Then outside doesn’t matter if the inside is ugly to the core.

  6. markbialczak says:
    March 20, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Ugly seems to come in a big rush, too, MBC.

  7. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 20, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Me too! I remember hearing someone say “you choose what you will wear each day…wear kindness and compassion.”

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    March 20, 2019 at 8:06 am

    I don’t like myself if ugly ever sneaks in!

  9. joyroses13 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 9:00 am

    You can say so much in such few words, love it! And yes ugly is not appealing!

  10. Priceless Joy says:
    March 20, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Oh my gosh, that is so true for me too!

