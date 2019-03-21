Mar 21 2019
9 Comments
Super Human-Ish

 

When someone tells me they trust me

I get a

Somewhat possibly

Over zealous reaction,

Of feeling super human-ish.

It feels that good.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

9 thoughts on “Super Human-Ish

  1. Debra says:
    March 21, 2019 at 12:18 am

    You take that special role seriously! It’s so important to be known as someone loyal and trustworthy. I am sure you wear that cape perfectly! 🙂

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    March 21, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Don’t we all!

  3. Jodi says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:47 am

    It is a high honor.

  4. Chuck Lee says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:26 am

    Well said. In my opinion trust is like love. It doesn’t have to be earned. It’s what someone chooses to do. I love your sketch.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 21, 2019 at 7:30 am

    ❤️

  6. markbialczak says:
    March 21, 2019 at 7:45 am

    And you look great in a cape, too, MBC!

  7. Priceless Joy says:
    March 21, 2019 at 8:39 am

    It really does feel good! Cute illustration!

  8. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 21, 2019 at 9:53 am

    I love the muscles! And I feel the same…

  9. Peter's pondering says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Trust me, you look good in that cape!

