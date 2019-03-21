When someone tells me they trust me
I get a
Somewhat possibly
Over zealous reaction,
Of feeling super human-ish.
It feels that good.
©
You take that special role seriously! It’s so important to be known as someone loyal and trustworthy. I am sure you wear that cape perfectly! 🙂
Don’t we all!
It is a high honor.
Well said. In my opinion trust is like love. It doesn’t have to be earned. It’s what someone chooses to do. I love your sketch.
❤️
And you look great in a cape, too, MBC!
It really does feel good! Cute illustration!
I love the muscles! And I feel the same…
Trust me, you look good in that cape!
