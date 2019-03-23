Mar 23 2019
By Chatter Master

As Simple As Standing Still

 

Sometimes

It’s as simple as standing still

Looking out

With thoughts

Of where I am, who I am, and what I’m doing

It’s not always good, perfect or easy

It’s not always what I thought it would be

While simultaneously

It’s more than I hoped it could be

And while I stand

Looking out at what may be there

What I’m looking at

Or towards

Isn’t something I can see.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “As Simple As Standing Still

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Colleen, this is so full of depth of meaning. You describe the dilemma of all of us. This is SO good

  2. markbialczak says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:05 am

    You always seem to figure it out, MBC.

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Thoughts can take us to some very deep places! 🙂

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 23, 2019 at 10:50 am

    🙂

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    March 23, 2019 at 11:04 am

    I enjoy staring into space, but I can always hear my Mum castigating me for wasting time.
    I ignore her!

