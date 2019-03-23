Sometimes
It’s as simple as standing still
Looking out
With thoughts
Of where I am, who I am, and what I’m doing
It’s not always good, perfect or easy
It’s not always what I thought it would be
While simultaneously
It’s more than I hoped it could be
And while I stand
Looking out at what may be there
What I’m looking at
Or towards
Isn’t something I can see.
Colleen, this is so full of depth of meaning. You describe the dilemma of all of us. This is SO good
You always seem to figure it out, MBC.
Thoughts can take us to some very deep places! 🙂
🙂
I enjoy staring into space, but I can always hear my Mum castigating me for wasting time.
I ignore her!
