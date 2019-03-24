Mar 24 2019
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

God’s Frame

 

 

 

When God frame’s His handiwork and you get the chance to stand in the frame.

Do it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

One thought on “God’s Frame

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 3:28 am

    Every one of God’s picture frame’s are there for us to enjoy…….

    Like

    Reply

