Mar 27 2019
For Your Consideration

All things considered

Takes an awful lot of time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “For Your Consideration

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    March 27, 2019 at 12:21 am

    It would do 😊

  2. anie says:
    March 27, 2019 at 2:26 am

    Endless if we consider not to decide.

  3. ivor20 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:59 am

    All things considered
    Ironically
    This is good
    Twenty three days
    Takes us to Good Friday
    Easter Wednesday I fly

