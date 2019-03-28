Mar 28 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Me In Motion

 

 

Me in motion.

The act of change.

The purposeful advance in journey.

The undertaking of voyage.

The steps of evolving.

Me in motion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “Me In Motion

  1. pricelessjoy says:
    March 28, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Run Colleen run! 😜❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 28, 2019 at 9:08 am

    😊

    Like

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    March 28, 2019 at 9:36 am

    looks great…full of energy!

    Like

    Reply
  4. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 28, 2019 at 9:43 am

    I like that you included evolving. We should always be evolving every step of the way

    Like

    Reply
  5. the #1 Itinerary says:
    March 28, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Great post 😁

    Like

    Reply

