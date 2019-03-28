Me in motion.
The act of change.
The purposeful advance in journey.
The undertaking of voyage.
The steps of evolving.
Run Colleen run! 😜❤️
😊
looks great…full of energy!
I like that you included evolving. We should always be evolving every step of the way
Great post 😁
