The Parking Lot Lady

 

 

I stood in a parking lot with a woman I did not know and will likely never see again.

She approached me kindly

With a story to tell

Her story.

In the middle of telling me about her life,

She said

What kind of person am I,

If I can’t keep a promise to myself.

Now,

I can’t stop wondering

About what kind of person am I.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “The Parking Lot Lady

  1. markbialczak says:
    March 29, 2019 at 7:34 am

    You, MBC, are the kind of person who will listen to a stranger’s story in a parking lot with empathy and sympathy.

  2. AmyRose🌹 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Hmmmm ….. Life has a way of making liars out of us. We mean well. And then something happens or else fear gets in the way of our promise and we back pedal. Bless you for taking the time listening to this woman! 🦋🦋🦋

  3. Jodi says:
    March 29, 2019 at 8:18 am

    It’s a good thing to think about…

  4. pricelessjoy says:
    March 29, 2019 at 8:50 am

    I ditto Jodi. That is something that makes you think!

  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Funny, how a person we do not know and will never see again, can penetrate deep and in an everlasting way into the recesses of our mind.

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Probably the most important promises we ever make!

