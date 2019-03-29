The Parking Lot Lady

I stood in a parking lot with a woman I did not know and will likely never see again.
She approached me kindly
With a story to tell
Her story.
In the middle of telling me about her life,
She said
What kind of person am I,
If I can’t keep a promise to myself.
Now,
I can’t stop wondering
About what kind of person am I.
You, MBC, are the kind of person who will listen to a stranger’s story in a parking lot with empathy and sympathy.
Hmmmm ….. Life has a way of making liars out of us. We mean well. And then something happens or else fear gets in the way of our promise and we back pedal. Bless you for taking the time listening to this woman! 🦋🦋🦋
It’s a good thing to think about…
I ditto Jodi. That is something that makes you think!
Funny, how a person we do not know and will never see again, can penetrate deep and in an everlasting way into the recesses of our mind.
Probably the most important promises we ever make!
