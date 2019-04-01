Echoed in the vapors
Grey and misty
Weighted as floating smoke
Wisps twisting
Those thoughts.
I find this realky haunting Colleen. Lovely.
Veiled messages
Drifting in mind’s images…… I hope the smoke doesn’t get in your eyes…..
