Apr 01 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Floating Smoke

 

 

Echoed in the vapors

Grey and misty

Weighted as floating smoke

Wisps twisting

Those thoughts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

2 thoughts on "Floating Smoke

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    April 1, 2019 at 1:54 am

    I find this realky haunting Colleen. Lovely.

  2. ivor20 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 2:13 am

    Veiled messages
    Drifting in mind’s images…… I hope the smoke doesn’t get in your eyes…..

