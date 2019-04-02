Not Untouchable

I saw you
I saw you touch someone
Someone who believed they were untouchable
You made a difference
In two lives
That day.
Awesome!
Loved it!!
beautiful…love always find a way….
<3<3
❤️
Awesome! The power of touch is so real!
Sweet!
It’s good that we can all do this, and never know that we have!
