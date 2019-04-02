Apr 02 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Not Untouchable

 

I saw you

I saw you touch someone

Someone who believed they were untouchable

You made a difference

In two lives

That day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “Not Untouchable

  1. Infinite Living says:
    April 2, 2019 at 1:43 am

    Awesome!

  2. bookishpixie says:
    April 2, 2019 at 1:52 am

    Loved it!!

  3. anie says:
    April 2, 2019 at 2:32 am

    beautiful…love always find a way….

  4. Anya says:
    April 2, 2019 at 4:42 am

    <3<3

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:03 am

    ❤️

  6. joyroses13 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Awesome! The power of touch is so real!

  7. Priceless Joy says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Sweet!

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    April 2, 2019 at 9:43 am

    It’s good that we can all do this, and never know that we have!

