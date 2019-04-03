Apr 03 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Potential To Ignite

 

 

I can feel the softness of the sleeping air.

Though it does not move,

It does not live,

There is

A thrumming vibrancy

To it’s stillness.

It’s softness is stimulating

And thrilling

With the potential to ignite.

Alone

With

The softness of the sleeping air

I am the drama

Intoxicated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on “The Potential To Ignite

  1. Chuck Lee says:
    April 3, 2019 at 4:07 am

    Wow, beautiful imagery , Colleen. I’ll remember “thrumming vibrancy” for a long time. Awesome sketch.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 3, 2019 at 5:22 am

    ❤️

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    April 3, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Fabulous, Colleen!

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    April 3, 2019 at 9:07 am

    I like thrumming. It has a certain “alive” feeling!

  5. Ali Grimshaw says:
    April 3, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I love that first line and floated through the rest. Thank you for the light.

  6. Jodi says:
    April 3, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    lovely!

