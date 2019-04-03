I can feel the softness of the sleeping air.
Though it does not move,
It does not live,
There is
A thrumming vibrancy
To it’s stillness.
It’s softness is stimulating
And thrilling
With the potential to ignite.
Alone
With
The softness of the sleeping air
I am the drama
Intoxicated.
©
Wow, beautiful imagery , Colleen. I’ll remember “thrumming vibrancy” for a long time. Awesome sketch.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Fabulous, Colleen!
LikeLike
I like thrumming. It has a certain “alive” feeling!
LikeLike
I love that first line and floated through the rest. Thank you for the light.
LikeLike
lovely!
LikeLike