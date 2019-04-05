Apr 05 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

In The Mirror

 

 

Still learning that those things we declare about ourselves

Are

Our affirmations.

Be kind to who you see in that mirror.

Encourage.  Embolden.  Empower.  Enable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

8 thoughts on “In The Mirror

  1. markbialczak says:
    April 5, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Very good, MBC. Bravo!

    Like

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 5, 2019 at 7:57 am

    💝👍

    Like

    Reply
  3. House of Heart says:
    April 5, 2019 at 8:41 am

    Your words are beautifully inspiring!

    Like

    Reply
  4. blindzanygirl says:
    April 5, 2019 at 8:55 am

    We need to do that for ourselves Colleen.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ray V. says:
    April 5, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Thank you, Colleen. A friend and both needed to see this today. 😊

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jodi says:
    April 5, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Yes – we must remind ourselves!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    April 5, 2019 at 10:05 am

    You pass the test with E’s!

    Like

    Reply
  8. ivor20 says:
    April 5, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Mirror, mirror, on the wall
    Who’s the entrusted one, of all
    “What you see, reflects our call”

    Like

    Reply

