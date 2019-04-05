In The Mirror

Still learning that those things we declare about ourselves
Are
Our affirmations.
Be kind to who you see in that mirror.
Encourage. Embolden. Empower. Enable.
Very good, MBC. Bravo!
💝👍
Your words are beautifully inspiring!
We need to do that for ourselves Colleen.
Thank you, Colleen. A friend and both needed to see this today. 😊
Yes – we must remind ourselves!
You pass the test with E’s!
Mirror, mirror, on the wall
Who’s the entrusted one, of all
“What you see, reflects our call”
