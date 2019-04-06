Apr 06 2019
By Chatter Master

Don’t Just Look

 

 

 

You can’t see me just by looking at me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Me = You = Everyone

5 thoughts on “Don’t Just Look

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 6, 2019 at 8:35 am

    ❤️

  2. Priceless Joy says:
    April 6, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Great illustration!

  3. joyroses13 says:
    April 6, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Awesome! ❤

  4. markbialczak says:
    April 6, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Yes we are, MBC.

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    April 6, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Just look at you. Making a spectacle of yourself!

