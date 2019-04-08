Apr 08 2019
By Chatter Master

Just A Suggestion

 

 

 

 

Sit

Where the air is fresher

Where the colors are deeper

Where the energy is natural

Where the peace is prominent

Where thoughts find clarity

Just a suggestion

Sit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

4 thoughts on “Just A Suggestion

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:31 am

    The title to this drew me in Colleen. Oh YES. A great place to SIT. Love it.

  2. cindy knoke says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:48 am

    I like your blog. You may have noticed.

  3. ivor20 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:35 am

    I’m sitting here looking at your picture of pure tranquillity, wondrous…..Made me think of this song

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:25 am

    ❤️

