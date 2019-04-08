Sit
Where the air is fresher
Where the colors are deeper
Where the energy is natural
Where the peace is prominent
Where thoughts find clarity
Just a suggestion
Sit.
©
The title to this drew me in Colleen. Oh YES. A great place to SIT. Love it.
I like your blog. You may have noticed.
I’m sitting here looking at your picture of pure tranquillity, wondrous…..Made me think of this song
❤️
