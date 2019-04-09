Permanent Marker

Not the world,
Nor life,
Nor time
Will erase that I was here.
This permanent mark on earth is environmentally and humanity friendly.
You’ve left your mark here brilliantly, I’ve got your books here in Geelong, to prove it, and they’re proudly stand on my “My Bookcase”, that my grandfather made for my 18th birthday, nearly 50 years ago, the bookcase is my pride and joy, and so are your books….xx
Very true Colleen. Something that often people do not remember or realise. But it is a very comforting thought. We all hope to leave a GOOD mark on the world.
