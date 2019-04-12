Apr 12 2019
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Not Today

 

 

Some days

There are some things

You need to keep at bay.

 

 

Drama

Liver and onions

That’s all I can think of for today.

But those are pretty important ones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

13 thoughts on “Not Today

  1. markbialczak says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:45 am

    I hope that dream comes true for you today, MBC.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:47 am

    😊

  3. ivor20 says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:55 am

    I’m tired tonight, so I need those morning bells to be kept at bay….

  4. joyroses13 says:
    April 12, 2019 at 8:00 am

    LOL! Yup, good things to keep at bay for sure!!

  5. tarafaherty says:
    April 12, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Bwahahahahahahaha 😂😂😂 childhood flashbacks 😂

  6. tarafaherty says:
    April 12, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Oh, and LOVE the expression!

  7. Priceless Joy says:
    April 12, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Oh yes! I agree!

  8. Sheri Saretsky says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:10 am

    But those ARE pretty important ones! I love the post!

  9. Peter's pondering says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Definitely liver, kidney, tuna, pilchards, and Mr Trump!

