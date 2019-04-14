Apr 14 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Moves Me

 

I dance to the inspiration

Life plays for me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “It Moves Me

  1. ivor20 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Life is beautiful if we can open up our hearts to what move us

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sheri Saretsky says:
    April 14, 2019 at 10:24 am

    and inspiration is all around us! My over-50-year-old dancing has gotten a little less inspirational for others, however!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Book Club Mom says:
    April 14, 2019 at 10:38 am

    That’s a good beat!

    Like

    Reply
  4. rugby843 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    What a great illustration for those words!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ann Koplow says:
    April 14, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    You move me, Colleen!

    Like

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    April 14, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    beautiful post, letting move and try to dance is always better than falling into numbness!!!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    April 14, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Looks like you have new batteries fitted!

    Like

    Reply
  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: