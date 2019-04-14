It Moves Me

I dance to the inspiration
Life plays for me.
Life is beautiful if we can open up our hearts to what move us
and inspiration is all around us! My over-50-year-old dancing has gotten a little less inspirational for others, however!
That’s a good beat!
What a great illustration for those words!
You move me, Colleen!
beautiful post, letting move and try to dance is always better than falling into numbness!!!
Looks like you have new batteries fitted!
❤️
