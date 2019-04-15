When I taught martial arts I used to tell the kids to kick me so hard
It moved me.
It wasn’t always easy to get children to believe in their own power.
But when they did,
©
Wow! This paints a picture Colleen. So clear.
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Wow! This paints a picture Colleen. So clear.
LikeLike