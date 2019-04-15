Apr 15 2019
1 Comment
By Chatter Master

Move Me

 

When I taught martial arts I used to tell the kids to kick me so hard

It moved me.

It wasn’t always easy to get children to believe in their own power.

But when they did,

It moved me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

One thought on "Move Me"

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    April 15, 2019 at 1:21 am

    Wow! This paints a picture Colleen. So clear.

    Like

    Reply

