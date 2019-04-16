Apr 16 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Love and Adore

 

 

 

I love the uniqueness of us but I adore the sameness of us.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

7 thoughts on “Love and Adore

  1. parikhit dutta says:
    April 16, 2019 at 2:42 am

    🙂

  2. anie says:
    April 16, 2019 at 3:45 am

    ❤ maybe also the sameness for sympathy, the difference for adoration…

  3. ivor20 says:
    April 16, 2019 at 7:10 am

    The concept of “twins”, uniquely flashed into my thoughs……

  4. markbialczak says:
    April 16, 2019 at 7:35 am

    Both should give strength, MBC.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 16, 2019 at 8:04 am

    ❤️

  6. Jodi says:
    April 16, 2019 at 11:46 am

    YES!!! Always on point Colleen! ❤

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    April 16, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Equal hairs for all!!!!!!!

