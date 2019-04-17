Apr 17 2019
I’m Not Having A Picnic

 

 

 

My friends went to France.

They did not invite me.

So here I am not having a picnic

Without them

In one of their pictures.

Best picnic they never missed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm Not Having A Picnic

  1. parikhit dutta says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

    Oh I am quite sure they missed you 😀

  2. markbialczak says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:33 am

    You are there in spirit, MBC.

  3. roughwighting says:
    April 17, 2019 at 7:41 am

    My daughter is going to Paris in a few weeks. And she didn’t invite me (!). I think I better go buy some ingredients for a picnic. 🙂

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Sacre Bleu!

  5. moonwatcher51 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:33 am

    You don’t travel in the best style!

  6. Chuck Lee says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    Love it! Your view of the Eiffel Tower is better than theirs. Great blog.

