I’m Not Having A Picnic

My friends went to France.
They did not invite me.
So here I am not having a picnic
Without them
In one of their pictures.
Best picnic they never missed.
©
Advertisements
My friends went to France.
They did not invite me.
So here I am not having a picnic
Without them
In one of their pictures.
Best picnic they never missed.
©
Oh I am quite sure they missed you 😀
LikeLike
You are there in spirit, MBC.
LikeLike
My daughter is going to Paris in a few weeks. And she didn’t invite me (!). I think I better go buy some ingredients for a picnic. 🙂
LikeLike
Sacre Bleu!
LikeLike
You don’t travel in the best style!
LikeLike
Love it! Your view of the Eiffel Tower is better than theirs. Great blog.
LikeLike