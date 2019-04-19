Life is messy.
If it’s not
You might not be doing it right.
Don’t listen to me.
What do I know.
I’m a mess.
Life will be my master piece.
Mess and all.
😂
©
Seems as if one of my roles in life is to undo the messes in life. And then I paint my Master Canvas with those undone messes. LOVE this post! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
You work your canvas like nobody else I know, MBC.
Nodding head and chuckling …. Thanks Colleen!
Colleen, like you the other day, this made me giggle. I know it’s kind of serious, but TES, life IS messy. And I’m a mess too. Don’t know why that is funny, but it is!
Maybe I need a lesson or two ♥️🌺
Ok…this one will be printed and framed! You nailed my life in a visual and written format!
I rather like the Mummy mess with baby mess at bottom left. A really lovely mess all round!
There is good messes and bad messes, yours has to be a good mess, on Good Friday
Considering the messes that I have made in my life, I must be doing it right! Several years ago ago I read some words that impacted me on a blog post by Melanie of Gather for Bread, and as is my habit jotted them down. “There’s always a message behind every mess. Just find it.” Love your words and art, I must say that you are one talented mess! Thank-you! P.S. I am hoping that you will consider sending me your email address, there is something that I would love to send to you!
ohhh, I am a mess too!!! But your mess is quiet good!
❤ and a Happy Easter to you and yours. ❤
Life is my messterpiece. I am a work in progress. Thanks for letting me know I am not alone in this. Happy Friday.
