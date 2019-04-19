Apr 19 2019
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I’m A Mess

 

 

Life is messy.

If it’s not

You might not be doing it right.

Don’t listen to me.

What do I know.

I’m a mess.

Life will be my master piece.

Mess and all.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

😂

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

12 thoughts on “I’m A Mess

  1. AmyRose🌹 says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Seems as if one of my roles in life is to undo the messes in life. And then I paint my Master Canvas with those undone messes. LOVE this post! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:48 am

    You work your canvas like nobody else I know, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Val Boyko says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Nodding head and chuckling …. Thanks Colleen!

    Like

    Reply
  4. blindzanygirl says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Colleen, like you the other day, this made me giggle. I know it’s kind of serious, but TES, life IS messy. And I’m a mess too. Don’t know why that is funny, but it is!

    Like

    Reply
  5. House of Heart says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Maybe I need a lesson or two ♥️🌺

    Like

    Reply
  6. Sheri Saretsky says:
    April 19, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Ok…this one will be printed and framed! You nailed my life in a visual and written format!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    April 19, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I rather like the Mummy mess with baby mess at bottom left. A really lovely mess all round!

    Like

    Reply
  8. ivor20 says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:21 am

    There is good messes and bad messes, yours has to be a good mess, on Good Friday

    Like

    Reply
  9. Ellen says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:55 am

    Considering the messes that I have made in my life, I must be doing it right! Several years ago ago I read some words that impacted me on a blog post by Melanie of Gather for Bread, and as is my habit jotted them down. “There’s always a message behind every mess. Just find it.” Love your words and art, I must say that you are one talented mess! Thank-you! P.S. I am hoping that you will consider sending me your email address, there is something that I would love to send to you!

    Like

    Reply
  10. anie says:
    April 19, 2019 at 11:55 am

    ohhh, I am a mess too!!! But your mess is quiet good!

    Like

    Reply
  11. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 19, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    ❤ and a Happy Easter to you and yours. ❤

    Like

    Reply
  12. Ali Grimshaw says:
    April 19, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Life is my messterpiece. I am a work in progress. Thanks for letting me know I am not alone in this. Happy Friday.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: