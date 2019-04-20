Tho’ my voice may be tuneless
Don’t discount my song.
My soul sings the emotion pitch perfect.
©
And the emotion counts so much more than the tune, for it comes right from the heart 😊 Keep singing we’ll cheer for you!
It does.
That’s lovely Colleen. I will sing with you. Two different songs that may often have matching notes
❤️
