Apr 20 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

My Song

 

Tho’ my voice may be tuneless

Don’t discount my song.

My soul sings the emotion pitch perfect.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “My Song

  1. parikhit dutta says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:32 am

    And the emotion counts so much more than the tune, for it comes right from the heart 😊 Keep singing we’ll cheer for you!

    Like

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:32 am

    It does.

    Like

    Reply
  3. blindzanygirl says:
    April 20, 2019 at 2:35 am

    That’s lovely Colleen. I will sing with you. Two different songs that may often have matching notes

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 20, 2019 at 5:02 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: