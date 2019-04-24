Apr 24 2019
Shocking

 

It’s okay to contradict yourself.

Being human means not being static.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:31 am

    Oh good, now I feel better. 😊

