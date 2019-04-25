The Reverberations

Sometimes my soul
Needs the world
To hush.
I wish I could fine tune the vibrations the world sends out.
©
Advertisements
Sometimes my soul
Needs the world
To hush.
I wish I could fine tune the vibrations the world sends out.
©
I so agree with you Colleen. If you figure out a better way to do so, please share! There’s a lot of energy coming at us that I really do not want to absorb. 😦
LikeLike
Oh Colleen, don’t we all wish that!
LikeLike
It is certainly not easy if you are very receptive and you need a lot of peace and love within yourself!
LikeLike
I’m with you on this, MBC. I agree quietly, by the way.
LikeLike
With you on that. ❤️
LikeLike