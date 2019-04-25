Apr 25 2019
The Reverberations

 

 

Sometimes my soul

Needs the world

To hush.

I wish I could fine tune the vibrations the world sends out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “The Reverberations

  1. Debra says:
    April 25, 2019 at 12:05 am

    I so agree with you Colleen. If you figure out a better way to do so, please share! There’s a lot of energy coming at us that I really do not want to absorb. 😦

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Oh Colleen, don’t we all wish that!

  3. anie says:
    April 25, 2019 at 2:41 am

    It is certainly not easy if you are very receptive and you need a lot of peace and love within yourself!

  4. markbialczak says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:34 am

    I’m with you on this, MBC. I agree quietly, by the way.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:46 am

    With you on that. ❤️

