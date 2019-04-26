Apr 26 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

My Imperfection

 

Love me when I don’t feel lovable

Forgive me when I have acted unforgivably

Sing with me when I am out of harmony

Be perfection to my imperfection

Encourage me when I am incorrigible

Help me remember what I tend to forget

Bridge the gap that I leave open

Be that part of me that is not me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “My Imperfection

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:45 am

    This is beautiful Colleen. We all work together.

  2. parikhit dutta says:
    April 26, 2019 at 3:07 am

    Complete my incompleteness! This is gorgeous 🙂

  3. ivor20 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 3:57 am

    Our imperfections are the vessels
    Made to receive loves perfections

    Liked by 1 person

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 26, 2019 at 4:18 am

    ❤️

  5. anie says:
    April 26, 2019 at 6:56 am

    nobody is perfect, but two people can already complete each other in a way of great harmony…and maybe all people could reach the perfection….beautiful post!

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    April 26, 2019 at 7:33 am

    This sounds rather like my wife, and me, as one!

  7. markbialczak says:
    April 26, 2019 at 8:14 am

    You got the assistance, MBC.

