Love me when I don’t feel lovable
Forgive me when I have acted unforgivably
Sing with me when I am out of harmony
Be perfection to my imperfection
Encourage me when I am incorrigible
Help me remember what I tend to forget
Bridge the gap that I leave open
Be that part of me that is not me.
©
This is beautiful Colleen. We all work together.
Complete my incompleteness! This is gorgeous 🙂
Our imperfections are the vessels
Made to receive loves perfections
❤️
nobody is perfect, but two people can already complete each other in a way of great harmony…and maybe all people could reach the perfection….beautiful post!
This sounds rather like my wife, and me, as one!
You got the assistance, MBC.
