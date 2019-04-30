Apr 30 2019
By Chatter Master

The World Missed Out On Knowing Her

 

 

Life,

And people in general

Ignored her.

She,

In general,

Chose to exist as fully, as completely, as exalted

As she wanted.

While the world missed out on knowing her

She missed out on nothing of importance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “The World Missed Out On Knowing Her

  1. anie says:
    April 30, 2019 at 2:43 am

    every person has his universe around … people whom he/she loves and who love him/her. It is not possible to know every human and it is not necessary to be known by all … it is enough to leave a nice footprint …. or are there vocations to do something big?…You always talk from “her”…you have someone special in mind?..Nice illustration as well!

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    April 30, 2019 at 4:42 am

    Brilliant, Colleen

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    April 30, 2019 at 6:43 am

    There are lots of important people who travel through the world unknown. The world is richer for their journey through but does not know, or appreciate, it!

