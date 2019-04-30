Life,
And people in general
Ignored her.
She,
In general,
Chose to exist as fully, as completely, as exalted
As she wanted.
While the world missed out on knowing her
She missed out on nothing of importance.
©
every person has his universe around … people whom he/she loves and who love him/her. It is not possible to know every human and it is not necessary to be known by all … it is enough to leave a nice footprint …. or are there vocations to do something big?…You always talk from “her”…you have someone special in mind?..Nice illustration as well!
Brilliant, Colleen
There are lots of important people who travel through the world unknown. The world is richer for their journey through but does not know, or appreciate, it!
