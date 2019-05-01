May 01 2019
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Walking Into A Dream

 

 

 

I walked into my dream

It was someone else’s reality

It didn’t make me jealous

It made me believe.

Walking Into A Dream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “Walking Into A Dream

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 1, 2019 at 12:18 am

    And I believe every time I see your posts!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: