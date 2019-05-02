All the beauty of Iceland
That I have the great honor of not yet seeing.
Thank you to my beautiful niece for humoring me
As I experience not being in Iceland with her.
❤
I will now, forever, be in the Blue Lagoon.
I would never disrespect a beautiful place by doing something I shouldn’t.
I don’t see any signs.
So I hope not being there not doing this is okay.
With the fall of the rushing water
I would find a hush of peace
In the roar of nature.
❤
Thank you,
For being so beautiful Iceland,
And to those who let me not go with them on their world travels.
🇮🇸
©
