All the beauty of Iceland

That I have the great honor of not yet seeing.

Thank you to my beautiful niece for humoring me

As I experience not being in Iceland with her.

❤

I will now, forever, be in the Blue Lagoon.

I would never disrespect a beautiful place by doing something I shouldn’t.

I don’t see any signs.

So I hope not being there not doing this is okay.

With the fall of the rushing water

I would find a hush of peace

In the roar of nature.

❤

Thank you,

For being so beautiful Iceland,

And to those who let me not go with them on their world travels.

🇮🇸

©