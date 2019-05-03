May 03 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

I Bet They Didn’t Even Pray For Me

 

 

When your family goes to the Vatican without you

The least you (I) can do

Is give the Pontifical Swiss Guard the heads up

To keep an eye on them.

The lengths I will go to not be in the Vatican City in style.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

4 thoughts on “I Bet They Didn’t Even Pray For Me

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 3, 2019 at 7:04 am

    What a beautiful family. ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    May 3, 2019 at 7:32 am

    you should be there!

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    May 3, 2019 at 7:42 am

    I just passed the sign of the cross over this photo, MBC!

    Like

    Reply
  4. blindzanygirl says:
    May 3, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Oh YES Colleen. I see you have put a pic up. Is that your family? Up with the Swiss Guards. Yes, God bless both you, and your family Colleen xx

    Like

    Reply

