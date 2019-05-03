I Bet They Didn’t Even Pray For Me

When your family goes to the Vatican without you
The least you (I) can do
Is give the Pontifical Swiss Guard the heads up
To keep an eye on them.
The lengths I will go to not be in the Vatican City in style.
©
What a beautiful family. ❤️
you should be there!
I just passed the sign of the cross over this photo, MBC!
Oh YES Colleen. I see you have put a pic up. Is that your family? Up with the Swiss Guards. Yes, God bless both you, and your family Colleen xx
