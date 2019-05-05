Coffee Art

For no other reason than this was what I doodled while drinking my coffee.
I am easily humored.
©
This would make a great poster in a coffee shop!
Agreed!
Thank you!!!! Come on coffee shops….. print up some art for your shops!!
Made me think of Blue Mink singing “Melting Pot.”
Sitting in front of the computer with the ever present cup of coffee and inhaling its intoxicating aroma finds me floating too. Though a life preserver may be needed, lest I drown in pure ecstasy! Love this doodle that made itself known as you savored your coffee. “The only thing I know for sure about today is coffee. Everything else is just wild speculation.” – Nanea Hoffman. Thank-you for perking up my day!
You’re so clever. I love that little towel hanging from the handle!
i adore this! 🙂
Aahhhh! To bathe in a cup of coffee. Now that would be something.
Coffee might be good for the skin…. not only milk! 🙂
🙂
I belatedly realized after posting my comment that there was something of upmost importance that I meant to add and at that moment had forgotten. As often happens, thoughts become trapped in my shrinking aged brain and then for some unaccountable reason, later fall out of the convolutions of my brain. I had every intention of wishing YOU a very Happy National Cartoonist Day! You should be a member of The National Cartoonist Society, you certainly possess the talent! There is the stipulation that members receive at least part of their income from their cartoons, or something along that line…your books!! Celebrate your day, for you are the beloved cartoonist of many!! Thank-you, again!
Oh, bother! This brain of mine, a correction or addition is needed…National Cartoonists Day and National Cartoonists Society. The difference that one letter can make is astounding.
