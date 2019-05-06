Cut Me Loose

There are parts of me I wish to cut loose
Those parts that question purpose, worth and direction
That follow me every where.
Sometimes I manage to shake them loose and let them fly.
To my great relief and probably theirs.
But no worries,
I’ll manage to harness them and put them back in line,
Or they always manage to find their way back to me,
I’m not sure which it is.

Astute, Colleen. ‘Or they always manage to find their way back to me’. Maybe as we grow and change new doubts creep in. may You conquer them all, now and when they return again!
