May 06 2019
Chatter Master

Cut Me Loose

 

 

There are parts of me I wish to cut loose

Those parts that question purpose, worth and direction

That follow me every where.

 

Sometimes I manage to shake them loose and let them fly.

To my great relief and probably theirs.

But no worries,

I’ll manage to harness them and put them back in line,

Or they always manage to find their way back to me,

I’m not sure which it is.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

One thought on “Cut Me Loose

  1. Ocean Bream says:
    May 6, 2019 at 4:23 am

    Astute, Colleen. ‘Or they always manage to find their way back to me’. Maybe as we grow and change new doubts creep in. may You conquer them all, now and when they return again!

    Like

    Reply

