May 10 2019
The Company I Keep

 

 

I’m never alone when I’m with words.

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “The Company I Keep

  1. anie says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:41 am

    who speaks? Your heart or your mind?

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:00 am

    So true Colleen. Wirds never stop

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 10, 2019 at 4:38 am

    😀

