Show Me The World

As unlikely and near impossible as it would be to make this happen
How much peace would this world know
If every human when they turned 18-ish
Traveled outside of their known world
To cultures and places they’ve never experienced.
I think we could all benefit from
Experiencing different
Learning different
Appreciating different.
And knowing fondly how others live
When we return home.
Just a thought.
Wouldn’t it be amazing?
Oh Colleen you are so right. But do you know, in here, on WP we “meet” all different kinds of cultures, and from them I have learnt so much. Many of them are now my firm friends. This is an amazing place!
I think that might work, but not only holiday destinations but the real world!
Great thought. It seems that the more we venture out to differing geographies the more we see what we really have in common. Taking the mystery out that creates division and judgment by seeing commonalities would be wonderful. ❤️
