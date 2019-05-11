Show Me The World

As unlikely and near impossible as it would be to make this happen

How much peace would this world know

If every human when they turned 18-ish

Traveled outside of their known world

To cultures and places they’ve never experienced.

I think we could all benefit from

Experiencing different

Learning different

Appreciating different.

And knowing fondly how others live

When we return home.

Just a thought.

Wouldn’t it be amazing?

©