May 11 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Show Me The World

 

 

As unlikely and near impossible as it would be to make this happen

How much peace would this world know

If every human when they turned 18-ish

Traveled outside of their known world

To cultures and places they’ve never experienced.

I think we could all benefit from

Experiencing different

Learning different

Appreciating different.

And knowing fondly how others live

When we return home.

Just a thought.

Wouldn’t it be amazing?

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Show Me The World

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    May 11, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Oh Colleen you are so right. But do you know, in here, on WP we “meet” all different kinds of cultures, and from them I have learnt so much. Many of them are now my firm friends. This is an amazing place!

    Like

    Reply
  2. utesmile says:
    May 11, 2019 at 3:21 am

    I think that might work, but not only holiday destinations but the real world!

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 11, 2019 at 5:55 am

    Great thought. It seems that the more we venture out to differing geographies the more we see what we really have in common. Taking the mystery out that creates division and judgment by seeing commonalities would be wonderful. ❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: