On The Edge

I walked to a great height today

I felt safe and secure where I stopped

Away from the edge.

Having an extreme fear of heights I was thrilled to get there

Feeling brave and accomplished.

I met,

There,

A new friend named Alysia.

We became fast friends

Over fear.

A great bonding agent in many circumstances

And though we were both there

We weren’t there

Together.

So here is Alysia my friend

And myself

Stepping out to the greatest heights

Together.

Forgive my lack of comments on all posts while traveling.