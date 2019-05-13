On The Edge

I walked to a great height today
I felt safe and secure where I stopped
Away from the edge.
Having an extreme fear of heights I was thrilled to get there
Feeling brave and accomplished.
I met,
There,
A new friend named Alysia.
We became fast friends
Over fear.
A great bonding agent in many circumstances
And though we were both there
We weren’t there
Together.
So here is Alysia my friend
And myself
Stepping out to the greatest heights
Together.
©
Forgive my lack of comments on all posts while traveling.
Advertisements