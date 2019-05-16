As I left, reluctantly,
I heard upon the wind
A calling
A voice within my ear
Turn back!
And as I turned my head to catch that voice to me
Didn’t I but catch a glimpse
Of a woman in the doorway,
Leaning on the half door,
And there,
A man in shirt and vest a broad hat upon his head,
He nodded ever slightly just to say hello.
I closed my eyes and looked again
And sure but they were gone.
I shut my eyes rapidly
And caught a glimpse once more,
Right there
I saw them
As they were.
