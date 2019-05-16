May 16 2019
Turn Back !

 

As I left, reluctantly,

I heard upon the wind

A calling

A voice within my ear

Turn back!

And as I turned my head to catch that voice to me

Didn’t I but catch a glimpse

Of a woman in the doorway,

Leaning on the half door,

And there,

A man in shirt and vest a broad hat upon his head,

He nodded ever slightly just to say hello.

I closed my eyes and looked again

And sure but they were gone.

I shut my eyes rapidly

And caught a glimpse once more,

Right there

I saw them

As they were.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



