As I left, reluctantly,

I heard upon the wind

A calling

A voice within my ear

Turn back!

And as I turned my head to catch that voice to me

Didn’t I but catch a glimpse

Of a woman in the doorway,

Leaning on the half door,

And there,

A man in shirt and vest a broad hat upon his head,

He nodded ever slightly just to say hello.

I closed my eyes and looked again

And sure but they were gone.

I shut my eyes rapidly

And caught a glimpse once more,

Right there

I saw them

As they were.

©

Sorry comments are currently turned off while traveling ❤