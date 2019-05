I came across some stacked stones.

It didn’t seem complete.

So I helped out by picking up the tiniest stone I could

And gently placed it on top.

Leaving my mark behind.

To be happened upon by others.

May all who wander upon this creation be curious.

And I hope for someone to lift a grain of sand

And complete the build.

The arrow marks the cairn.

