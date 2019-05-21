We walked into a castle to check it out,

As one does when they happen upon a castle.

The very kind lady said we were welcome to do a ‘free’ tour

But we had to use the servant’s stairs.

As she showed us the way I told her

“back in the day I would have been a servant anyway”

She replied

“wouldn’t we all?”

And we became fast friends in our commonness.

It occurs to me,

The value of one’s life is not in our station

But in our attitude and definition of servant,

And the value we find in the gifts of this world.

I am a servant.

©

