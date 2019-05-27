May 27 2019
Chatter Master

In Peace

 

For those who believed they were dying for peace.

I pray they know our appreciation.

And know our sorrows for their sacrifice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 thoughts on “In Peace

  1. utesmile says:
    May 27, 2019 at 7:33 am

    Oh yes!

  2. markbialczak says:
    May 27, 2019 at 8:24 am

    That is a memorable Memorial Day thought, MBC. Welcome home.

