May 28 2019
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

That First Day

 

That first-day-back-to-work-after-vacation-check-list:

Insulated fire suit ✅

Helmet ✅

Determination to not be inconsolable ✅

 

 

 

 

 

©

One thought on “That First Day

  1. utesmile says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Great list!

    Like

    Reply

