Picking A Partner

I’m old enough, now, to know that there are different energies we are attracted to. And different energies that are attracted to us. It’s been a life long process on learning that I can’t dance every dance. And I’m not meant to dance with every energy. I’ve stepped on toes, I’ve been stepped on, I’ve tripped and been tripped. I’ve even been dropped. Some dances I enjoy thoroughly but couldn’t ever master. And the glorious thing that comes with dancing, more, and more…. is learning our best dance, our fun dance, our creative dance. It’s knowing that dance can be anything we want it to be. Our dance should give energy, create energy and be energy.
Yes! ❤️
So happy to dance with you!
i flashed back to the 1970s, when I went line dancing and even some country square dancing – complete with boots and a stetson – for a while. I either had no rhythm (or the gal really was washing her hair on those nights) or something. LOL. Yep. but I still captured my energy source for life: my Sheri.
Love to dance!!
I think a clog dance is my best style!
Yay for dancing with our energy
Wonderfully written! Keep dancing!
Wonderful writing, Colleen! The dance of life..possibly the most precarious, the most precious & the most rewarding of dances. May you always find the right partner to dance with! 😊
