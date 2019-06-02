Picking A Partner

I’m old enough, now, to know that there are different energies we are attracted to. And different energies that are attracted to us. It’s been a life long process on learning that I can’t dance every dance. And I’m not meant to dance with every energy. I’ve stepped on toes, I’ve been stepped on, I’ve tripped and been tripped. I’ve even been dropped. Some dances I enjoy thoroughly but couldn’t ever master. And the glorious thing that comes with dancing, more, and more…. is learning our best dance, our fun dance, our creative dance. It’s knowing that dance can be anything we want it to be. Our dance should give energy, create energy and be energy.

