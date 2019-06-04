Jun 04 2019
Life Chatter

Greater Than You

When knowing

Greater than you exists

And

That knowledge is comfort.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “Greater Than You

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    June 4, 2019 at 6:27 am

    True

  2. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 4, 2019 at 6:32 am

    Beautiful!

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:16 am

    ❤️

  4. markbialczak says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:25 am

    The sky has no limit, MBC.

  5. joyroses13 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Awesome!

  6. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    June 4, 2019 at 9:56 am

    It does bring comfort. Great image, too.

