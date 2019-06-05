Jun 05 2019
By Chatter Master

From The Storm

Those times

That I stood in the rain alone

With thunder above and puddles below

I was powerless.

Literally and figuratively I have stood

And felt such freedom and fortitude

While storm raged around me

As I let the anguish and furor of my ravaged soul

Out to join the fury.

And from the storm came my resolve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

I recall with such clarity the storms I have stood in.

Life changing.

One thought on "From The Storm"

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 5, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Twins…. Funny that we would writing about the rain and
    storms from different sides of the world, at the same, mine rain is like warm champagne for our local farmers…

    Like

    Reply

