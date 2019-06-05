Those times
That I stood in the rain alone
With thunder above and puddles below
I was powerless.
Literally and figuratively I have stood
And felt such freedom and fortitude
While storm raged around me
As I let the anguish and furor of my ravaged soul
Out to join the fury.
And from the storm came my resolve.
©
I recall with such clarity the storms I have stood in.
Life changing.
Twins…. Funny that we would writing about the rain and
storms from different sides of the world, at the same, mine rain is like warm champagne for our local farmers…
