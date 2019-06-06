I walked into a stranger’s home. They didn’t know me. I didn’t know them. A very young child, not much older than 1, not close to 2, walked up to me. He stopped when his little toes were on my toes. He looked up. I looked down. I knew instinctively what he wanted. But as a parent I know not to assume the right to be comfortable with someone else’s child. The child didn’t care. He leaned his whole body onto my legs and hugged me. I reached down and patted his back, hugging him as best as I could with one hand because my other hand was full. He looked up and smiled.

His trust in me made me feel like a good human being.

©