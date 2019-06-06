Jun 06 2019
His Trust In Me

I walked into a stranger’s home.  They didn’t know me.  I didn’t know them.  A very young child, not much older than 1, not close to 2, walked up to me.  He stopped when his little toes were on my toes.  He looked up.  I looked down.  I knew instinctively what he wanted.  But as a parent I know not to assume the right to be comfortable with someone else’s child.  The child didn’t care.  He leaned his whole body onto my legs and hugged me.  I reached down and patted his back, hugging him as best as I could with one hand because my other hand was full.  He looked up and smiled.

His trust in me made me feel like a good human being.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “His Trust In Me

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:13 am

    ❤️

  2. cindy knoke says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Believe the child.

  3. Rebecca Carney - One Woman's Perspective says:
    June 6, 2019 at 4:03 am

    Love this. Little kids are so awesome.

