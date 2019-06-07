Jun 07 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Opened The Clouds

When a portal avails itself to you

Where might you go

What might you do

Venture and dare.

I snapped this picture on my way home.  I couldn’t help but wonder what’s through there.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “Opened The Clouds

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Up there, at night, I can see her star shining brightly …….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. joyroses13 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Love this and how it makes you wonder!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: