Jun 08 2019
As Did I

The sun rose

As did I

Neither knowing

What we will find

Waiting on us

To decry or sigh

Celebrate or

What odds we defy

The sun will set

As will I

Neither knowing

2 thoughts on “As Did I

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    June 8, 2019 at 8:51 am

    That is one of the wonders of life. We don’t know what surprises the new day will offer us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    June 8, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    That sun is the perfect setting for you!

    Like

    Reply

