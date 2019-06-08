The sun rose
As did I
Neither knowing
What we will find
Waiting on us
To decry or sigh
Celebrate or
What odds we defy
The sun will set
As will I
.
©
That is one of the wonders of life. We don’t know what surprises the new day will offer us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sun is the perfect setting for you!
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
That is one of the wonders of life. We don’t know what surprises the new day will offer us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sun is the perfect setting for you!
LikeLike