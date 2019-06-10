Jun 10 2019
It’s The Truth

In fields of truth

Grow weeds of imperfection.

Just to illustrate the point.

"It's The Truth"

  1. cindy knoke says:
    June 10, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Beauty and truth is what I see and read.

  2. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 10, 2019 at 12:19 am

    and that is where I live daily…

  3. ivor20 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 12:20 am

    In fields of hay
    All the straws of truth
    End up being baled together

  4. Infinite Living says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:14 am

    You illustrate this so perfectly beautifully.

