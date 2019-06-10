It’s The Truth

In fields of truth
Grow weeds of imperfection.
Just to illustrate the point.
😉
Beauty and truth is what I see and read.
and that is where I live daily…
In fields of hay
All the straws of truth
End up being baled together
You illustrate this so perfectly beautifully.
