Requires Effort

I always carry some of my books with me. I give books to strangers who make me smile, or who I hope to make smile. I left this book on the windshield of a family's car in Ireland. They were from Germany. Today I received this picture and a thank you from the father. That ripple of smiles continues. ♥️