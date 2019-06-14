Jun 14 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Hiding In The Almost

 

Hiding in the almost

Where truth is withheld

But lies are never spoken.

 

There are truths in the unspoken.

2 thoughts on “Hiding In The Almost

  1. Jodi says:
    June 14, 2019 at 8:22 am

    🙂

  2. ivor20 says:
    June 14, 2019 at 8:41 am

    The sounds of silence resonate….

