Jun 15 2019
By Chatter Master

And The Real Me

 

 

On the edge I stood

And never felt more free.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And The Real Me

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    June 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

    It’s amazing what you find out on the edge!

  2. cindy knoke says:
    June 15, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Oh I love the transposition of the two.

